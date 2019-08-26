3 vaping-related illnesses in Virginia among nearly 200 nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Virginia and more are being investigated.
The Virginia Department of Health said all of the patients reported vaping in the weeks prior to their illnesses. Those cases are related to 193 other potential vaping-related illnesses reported in 22 states as of Aug. 22.
That news comes after the first suspected vaping-related death occurred in Illinois.
Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported several other patients had come close to dying due to vaping-related lung problems.
The department of health said vaping is the most commonly used tobacco product among middle school and high school students and is reminding parents to inform their children of the dangers associated with smoking and vaping as the school year begins.
Severe lung illnesses specifically related to vaping or “dabbing” have been reported in what the health department said is a new problem, particularly among teens and young adults.
Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue and gradually progress over several days or weeks ultimately resulting in hospitalization. Some patients have even reported vomiting and diarrhea.
Anyone who is experiencing those symptoms who has a history of vaping should seek medical attention.
