Tracking the Tropics: Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened overnight, as is headed into the Caribbean Sea soon.
The graphic below from the NHC speaks for itself. If the storm heads toward Puerto Rico, the Territory could get 35+ mph winds as soon as Tuesday evening.
As of the 8 a.m. update, here’s the latest info and track.
There is lots of uncertainty along the southeastern coast of the U.S. due to potential landfall in the Caribbean.
If Dorian tracks over the Dominican Republic, it will emerge greatly weakened by the mountainous terrain. If there’s a landfall or close call in North Carolina, it will likely be early next week.
While Dorian is a relatively small storm, interests on the East Coast should be monitoring it closely.
Will keep you up to date on TV and on the NBC12 Weather app.
