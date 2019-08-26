On This Day: 19th Amendment is adopted

(WWBT) - On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was adopted to the United States Constitution by proclamation of Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
After women suffragists struggled for more than 70 years, the amendment gave women the right to vote.
The suffrage movement started in the mid-1800s by women who were politically active during the abolitionist and temperance movements.
Learn more about Virginia history on NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast. You can binge all of season one now!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.