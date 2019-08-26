Senior Alert: Missing woman last seen driving away from church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon driving away from church.
Janet Irene Thurman was wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes, according to Virginia State Police, at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Princess Anne Road.
Police say Thurman “gained access to a vehicle’s keys and drove away.”
She is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna with Virginia license plate 22644HM.
Thurman “suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a creditable threat to her health and safety,” state police said in a news release. “She may need medical attention.”
If you’ve seen her, call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.
