Six students injured in school bus, tractor-trailer crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Six students were injured when a school bus crashed in Caroline County Monday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on VA-207, near Devils Three Jump Road. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays while the crash was investigated.
Officials say the bus and a tractor trailer crashed; the busstayed on its wheels when it went down an embankment.
Fire Chief Loftus confirmed the crash involved a bus with numerous middle and high school students on board. Six had minor injuries.
