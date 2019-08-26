Six students injured in school bus, tractor-trailer crash

(Source: Jessica Taylor - Twitter)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 26, 2019 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 9:34 AM

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Six students were injured when a school bus crashed in Caroline County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on VA-207, near Devils Three Jump Road. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays while the crash was investigated.

Officials say the bus and a tractor trailer crashed; the busstayed on its wheels when it went down an embankment.

Fire Chief Loftus confirmed the crash involved a bus with numerous middle and high school students on board. Six had minor injuries.

