No arrests in case of dog found bound with duct tape, throat cut

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made in connection with the case of a dog found with her muzzle duct taped shut and her throat.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the dog, Dani, was discovered on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Trenton Franklin Road on Aug. 17.
It turns out HART of Cincinnati Animal Rescue adopted the dog out in 2011.
Sheriff Jones said that information is being investigated.
“We continue to work diligently to find the person responsible for this abuse and hold them accountable. We thank you for all your support and kind words for Dani and all the other abused animals we have investigated, it’s nice to see the community come together during such tragedies,” Sheriff Jones said.
The dog warden is investigating this animal cruelty case and is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Butler County Deputy Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy at 513-887-7297 ext. 6.
In the meantime, Sheriff Jones says they have received several donation offers and people asking how they can help Dani.
Jones says HART has paid her vet bills as well as her aftercare.
If you would like to donate to HART, click here and then click on the ‘How to Donate’ tab.
