News to Know for Aug. 26: Deadly crash update; Coolest day in a month; ‘Do not approach’ warning for Petersburg missing man

News to Know for Aug. 26
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 26, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 8:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the start of another work week. Here’s a look at today’s top stories to help get you out the door.

Deadly Crash

A deadly crashed closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Henrico early Tuesday morning.

Drivers had to use a detour on their morning commute, but the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Coolest Day in a Month

We can get on board with that!

But don’t get used to it. Andrew says the heat will return soon.

Do Not Approach

The Petersburg Bureau of Police says a patient in need of his medication walked away from the Poplar Springs Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

“If anyone has seen him, do not approach ... call 911 immediately to report his location,” police said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Back-to-School Blitz

Expect increased patrols around Richmond schools, with special attention to all elementary schools, starting today.

The three-week traffic enforcement will last until Friday, Sept. 13.

The three-week traffic enforcement and safety initiative will take place from Monday, Aug. 26 until Friday, Sept. 13.

Pit Bull Puppy Stolen

A Richmond family is desperate to find their pit bull puppy - forcibly stolen from their home Friday night.

Reward for VT Murders

Today marks ten years since two Virginia Tech sophomores were shot and killed. The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information that can help find their killer.

A new website has been established for the case; click on VSPUnsolved.com. The site will have evolving content, featuring photos, a video tribute, and more information about the case. There is a section dedicated to receiving online tips from the public and tipsters can remain anonymous.

New Redskins QB

The Washington Redskins have named Case Keenum as their starting quarterback.

National Dog Day

It’s National Dog Day, and you know what that means! It’s time to SHOW US YOUR PET PICS!

Dreams Do Come True

Target and Disney are teaming up, because it’s not like we need to safe money or anything...

As part of its collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Still Not Ready for Monday?

Here’s a look back at all the stories that made you smile last week. If that doesn’t want to make you get out of bed and start the day… maybe you should play hooky…

Final Thought

“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.” – Marcus Aurelius

