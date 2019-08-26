News to Know for Aug. 26: Deadly crash update; Coolest day in a month; ‘Do not approach’ warning for Petersburg missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the start of another work week. Here’s a look at today’s top stories to help get you out the door.
A deadly crashed closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Henrico early Tuesday morning.
Drivers had to use a detour on their morning commute, but the road is expected to reopen shortly.
We can get on board with that!
But don’t get used to it. Andrew says the heat will return soon.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police says a patient in need of his medication walked away from the Poplar Springs Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
“If anyone has seen him, do not approach ... call 911 immediately to report his location,” police said in a Facebook post.
Expect increased patrols around Richmond schools, with special attention to all elementary schools, starting today.
The three-week traffic enforcement will last until Friday, Sept. 13.
A Richmond family is desperate to find their pit bull puppy - forcibly stolen from their home Friday night.
Today marks ten years since two Virginia Tech sophomores were shot and killed. The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information that can help find their killer.
The Washington Redskins have named Case Keenum as their starting quarterback.
It’s National Dog Day, and you know what that means! It’s time to SHOW US YOUR PET PICS!
In addition to sharing photos of your furry friends on Facebook, you can click the green “Add Media” button below to show off your pets on our website! Your photos could find their way to NBC12′s social media pages or on TV.
(Please note: the photos do go through an approval process and will appear within a few hours of your posting your photo.)
Target and Disney are teaming up, because it’s not like we need to safe money or anything...
As part of its collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.
Here’s a look back at all the stories that made you smile last week. If that doesn’t want to make you get out of bed and start the day… maybe you should play hooky…
“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.” – Marcus Aurelius
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.