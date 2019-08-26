NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 High School Football Poll- Preseason

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With many area teams kicking off their 2019 schedules this week, here’s a look at the NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 preseason poll. The poll is released every Monday during the season and is voted on by members of each organization’s sports staffs.
1) Highland Springs- The four-time defending state champions return an experienced group as the Springers begin the drive for five. Highland Springs is 57-3 during the course of the last four years. vs. Avalon, 8/30
2) Thomas Dale- The Knights have been stuck on the number nine, as in five straight seasons of nine wins. If Dale can stay healthy, a deep playoff run is a strong possibility. vs. Cosby, 8/30
3) Dinwiddie- Dinwiddie has double digit victories in each of the last three seasons, and brings a mix of experience and young talent to the field in 2019. vs. GW-Danville, 8/30
4) Manchester- The defending Class 6 state champs (they’ve since dropped to Class 5) may have lost a lot of big names, but still bring back 36 players who saw significant minutes during last year’s historic 15-0 season. @ Varina, 8/29
5) Varina- An 8-2 season was overshadowed by a first round playoff exit, at least in the eyes of the Blue Devils themselves. They return eight starters on both sides of the ball. vs. Manchester, 8/29
6) Hopewell- Eleven starters come back from last year’s 9-2 team, which ended in the second round of the playoffs with a heartbreaking loss to I.C. Norcom. Junior defensive back TreVeyon Henderson anchors a defense that gave up more than 14 points just twice in 2018. @ Tabb, 8/29
7) Henrico- Young, but talented is a good way to describe Henrico this season. The Warriors lose some key pieces from last year’s state quarterfinal team, but Gerald Glasco is happy with his numbers, and the players he’ll put on the field. @ Meadowbrook, 8/29
8) L.C. Bird- The Skyhawks lost some players to graduation and transferring, but still return a squad that should compete in Region 5B. Troy Taylor returns for his second year at the helm. vs. Thomas Dale, 9/6
9) Monacan- Two eleven-win seasons and three nine-win seasons have been the story of the Chiefs’ last five campaigns, as they’ve asserted themselves as a consistent competitor. Monacan will start a new quarterback for the second straight year and will insert new starters in several key positions. @ Hanover, 9/6
10) Atlee- The Raiders are coming off a turnaround season in 2018, and will be led by Penn State commit Tyler Warren. Head coach Matt Gray says a starting job last year won’t guarantee his players that same spot this year, opening things up during camp. vs. Deep Run, 9/6
11) Louisa- Back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons have the Lions expecting success. Will Patrick begins his second season at the head of the Louisa sideline with a strong group returning. @ Courtland, 8/30
12) Benedictine (1-0)- The Cadets got their season off to a strong start with a 43-10 drubbing of Trinity. Quarterback Jay Woolfolk had a hand in five touchdowns on the afternoon. @ Catholic, 8/30
Receiving votes- Goochland, Deep Run, Glen Allen
