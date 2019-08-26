5-month-old dies after crash in Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-month-old baby died early Saturday after a crash on Route 13, WAVY reports.
The driver of a car, a 2010 Honda Pilot, ran off the road while traveling southbound around 8 a.m. near Merry Cat Lane.
WAVY reports that the driver ran off the road into a ditch, struck a culvert and overturned.
The baby was ejected from the vehicle.
WAVY reports that the baby was not in a child safety seat.
The baby was airlifted to a Norfolk hospital where he later died.
The driver along with three other passengers were taken to hospital and are expected to be OK.
No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
