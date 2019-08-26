Man suffers life-threatening injury in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday morning in Richmond.
Richmond police responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting just before noon and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.