Man suffers life-threatening injury in Richmond shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 26, 2019 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday morning in Richmond.

Richmond police responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting just before noon and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

