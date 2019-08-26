Gang member convicted in robbery attempt in which he was shot

Keith Saunders-Mallory. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 26, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 12:53 PM

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was shot while attempting to rob a home in Louisa has been convicted of gang involvement.

Keith Saunders-Mallory was convicted Monday of burglary with intent to commit robbery and street gang participation.

Saunders-Mallory was charged with kicking in the door of a man’s home in Louisa County on May 9. The homeowner grabbed a shotgun and Saunders-Mallory was shot in the buttocks with bird shot.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said Saunders-Mallory admitted to being in a street gang and that gang required his involvement in the home invasion in order to leave the gang.

Saunders-Mallory faces up to 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

