Forecast: Coolest day in a month with a return to summer heat soon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cloudy sky with intermittent light rain showers is expected for the next two days.
MONDAY: Cloudy cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
