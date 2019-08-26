'Do not approach’: Patient walks away from hospital, in need of medication

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Bureau of Police says a patient in need of his medication walked away from the Poplar Springs Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
The man, 27-year-old Christopher Demitry, was wearing a black and red shirt over a white T-shirt, khaki pants and flip flops.
Police say he may have removed the top shirt.
“If anyone has seen him, do not approach ... call 911 immediately to report his location,” police said in a Facebook post.
He was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Spring Drive.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.