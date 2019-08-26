Deli restaurant in Northside jumps in on ‘chicken war’ while getting customers to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t heard by now, there’s a chicken sandwich war going on between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.
Well local deli restaurant Nomad Deli is joining the war saying they have the best chicken sandwich in Richmond.
Nomad Deli is known for their “Big Fried Chick” chicken sandwich which has peppers, onions and cheese, all on garlic toast.
The restaurant is using the social media “chicken war frenzy” to encourage customer to vote with their new challenge: #ChickenChallenge.
As you buy a sandwich, owners are asking if your registered to vote for this upcoming election season and if you aren’t, you can sign up while you wait.
“We kept seeing people online saying, ‘if you can wait for a chicken sandwich, you can vote,’ and although there is a lot of systematic reasons that cause people not being able to vote, so we thought we could help a little bit with people who just newly just moved into the neighborhood or people who regained their rights and haven’t registered yet,” said co-owner of Nomad Deli, Sidney Tucker.
The restaurant is partnering with Richmond Democrats all week until Friday, Aug. 30 to get voters registered.
