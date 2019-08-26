Blue Bell releases a new fall flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie

Blue Bell releases a new fall flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie
Blue Bell Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream (Source: Blue Bell)
By Danasia Pascal | August 26, 2019 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is in the air and Blue Bell is starting the season off right with their first release of a brand new flavor for fall.

Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is here!

Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl. It is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time starting today.

“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”

Caramel and cookies and ice cream, oh my! Our new Salted Caramel Cookie arrives in stores beginning today. Salted...

Posted by Blue Bell Ice Cream on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.