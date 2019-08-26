Blue Bell releases a new fall flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is in the air and Blue Bell is starting the season off right with their first release of a brand new flavor for fall.
Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is here!
Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl. It is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time starting today.
“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”
