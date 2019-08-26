Advisory issued for Wilcox Lake due to algae bloom

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a Health advisory for Wilcox Lake at Lee Memorial Park due to a potentially harmful algae bloom.
Tests showed unsafe concentrations of algae last week. The Health Department will continue to monitor the levels in order for the advisory to be lifted.
Signs at the 22-acre lake have been posted with the following warning:
“WARNING: Harmful Algae Present. People and animals should avoid swimming and wading until further notice. Exposure to algal toxins may cause illness. While fish consumption is not affected, thoroughly cleaning the fish, discarding the carcass and guts, and washing hands and surfaces afterward with soapy water is advised.”
Officials said people and pets should avoid swimming, wading or bathing in the water due to the algae, this also include paddle-boarding, windsurfing and all other activities where the skin could come in contact with the water or accidentally be swallowed.
“Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” a release said.
