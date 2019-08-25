Staff, volunteers gather to clean, beautify RPS school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the new school year is right around the corner, and Richmond Public Schools is working to clean its buildings for students.
On Saturday, more than two dozen volunteers gathered at Fairfield Court Elementary for "RPS Shines." School staff, community members and volunteers from VCU gathered to beautify common areas, such as the cafeteria and bathrooms.
We want to make sure the building is fresh; it needs to look different and feel different in order for it to make a difference when they come back to school this year," Principal Dr. Demetri Sermons
For anyone interested in helping, volunteers will return to Fairfield Elementary next weekend from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
