Senior Alert: Missing man believed to be in danger, may be driving bronze car

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Yahya Waheed, who was last seen at his home on Gold Acres Farm Road in Prince George on Sunday afternoon.
He is believed to be in danger and may be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte with Virginia license plate URK8432.
Waheed suffers from a cognitive impairment and “his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “He may need medical attention.”
Police say he left his home around 1 p.m. to go to a store and never returned.
If you’ve seen him, call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2770.
