Pilot, passenger injured after crash landing on Lake Anna shore

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A pilot and his passenger were injured after crashing on the shore of Lake Anna Saturday.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fisherman’s Way.
John Grieff, 64, of Brooksville, Florida was flying a single-engine plane when he crashed landed into an embankment on the shoreline. He was attempting to land on the water.
Grieff had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. An adult passenger was also injured in the crash.
No one on the ground was injured in the crash.
