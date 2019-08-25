Pilot, passenger injured after crash landing on Lake Anna shore

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fisherman’s Way. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 24, 2019 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:11 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A pilot and his passenger were injured after crashing on the shore of Lake Anna Saturday.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fisherman’s Way.

John Grieff, 64, of Brooksville, Florida was flying a single-engine plane when he crashed landed into an embankment on the shoreline. He was attempting to land on the water.

Grieff had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. An adult passenger was also injured in the crash.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

