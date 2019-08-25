1 missing after boat overturns in Rappahannock River

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is missing after a boat carrying two men overturned around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rappahannock River.
The other boater was rescued after the incident, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said.
Additional crews from Spotsylvania County, King George County and Bowling Green are assisting the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in the search along Eva Drive and Snowden Road.
The search was called off at sunset and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.
