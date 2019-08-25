Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Bebe has less than two years to live after his cancer diagnosis, but Richmond Animal League wants to make his limited time special. (Source: Richmond Animal League/Facebook)
August 25, 2019 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated August 25 at 10:54 AM

(WWBT) - Hopefully you got the chance to spend some time outside this weekend because the weather has been GREAT! For all of you Fall lovers out there, we can bet you definitely enjoyed it! It means your season is coming! Pumpkin spice products have already been released for the year, so it seems fitting.

Living His Best Life

Bebe, a dog with terminal cancer at Richmond Animal League, got to spend a day eating ice cream and treats, and playing with special toys. While he only has less than two years to live, RAL is working to make those the best years for him.

Kitten Rescue

Deputies and Dominion Energy came to the rescue of a kitten during a thunderstorm. The kitten became trapped in an underground pipe that contained electrical wires and both crews worked to get the kitten to safety.

The kitten was rescued after five hours with the help of Dominion Power officials.
The kitten was rescued after five hours with the help of Dominion Power officials. (Source: Caroline Animal Shelter/Facebook)

Fresh Haircut

A barbershop in Henrico’s West End is making sure your kids head back-to-school with fresh and free haircuts. The owner of the shop says he does this every year to celebrate the kids going back to school. Awesome!

Easing Fears

Getting anyone excited for the dentist can be a difficult task, but for a child, it can be their worst fear. But a Henrico dentist is trying to ease those fears for children with a new book called “A Caterpillar at the Dentist."

Back-to-School Shopping

With school right around the corner, Richmond police officers helped children get ready for the new school year. They spent two days shopping with kids for clothing so they could head back-to-school in style. Way to go!

Richmond police officers are helping children get ready for the upcoming school year with some shopping.
Richmond police officers are helping children get ready for the upcoming school year with some shopping. (Source: Richmond Police - Twitter)

Overcoming Tragedy

About two years ago, Justin Henderson’s mother was killed in a crash and he suffered broken bones trying to protect his sisters. It’s been tough emotionally and financially, but some organizations stepped up to make sure he has everything he needs to head back-to-school.

Photo of the Week

So peaceful! Thank you, Lisa Watkins for sharing!

"Early morning on the James!"
"Early morning on the James!" (Source: Lisa Watkins)

Weather

For the most part, the weather looks like it’s going to continue to be nice!

Final Thought

“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” - Francis of Assisi

Have a wonderful week!

