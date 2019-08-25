Advocates, community work to address state’s school-to-prison pipeline

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Youth justice and education advocates held a forum on Saturday in Chesterfield to discuss the state’s school-to-prison pipeline.
Rise For Youth, Black Voters Matter and the VA ACLU gathered to propose policies and strategies that will help students stay out of the prison system.
Organizers said the forum was a good way to bring together those in the community to openly discuss thoughts and issues.
"We can…discuss how we can address the school-to-prison pipeline and criminal reform in Chesterfield from the legislative side and community side, and bring it all together,” organizer Charles Brown said.
Brown said events like this helps to raise awareness to the community on what is going on around them.
