Virginia ranks 20th in least money spent on healthcare, study says

(WWBT) - According to a new study, Virginia ranks No. 20 in the country with the least money spent on healthcare each year.
The study, done by TheSeniorList, found Virginians spend an average of $5,455 per year on healthcare, which is below the national average of $5,640.78.
The top three states with the least money spent were as follows:
- Hawaii - $3,626
- Arkansas - $4,499
- Kansas - $4,608
The states that spent the most were as follows:
- Alaska - $7,469
- West Virginia - $6,813
- South Dakota - $6,733
The study also found that healthcare spending has increased by 17 percent since 2013 in the United States.
For a look at the entire study, click here.
