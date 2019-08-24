Virginia ranks 20th in least money spent on healthcare, study says

August 24, 2019 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 2:08 PM

(WWBT) - According to a new study, Virginia ranks No. 20 in the country with the least money spent on healthcare each year.

The study, done by TheSeniorList, found Virginians spend an average of $5,455 per year on healthcare, which is below the national average of $5,640.78.

The top three states with the least money spent were as follows:

  • Hawaii - $3,626
  • Arkansas - $4,499
  • Kansas - $4,608

The states that spent the most were as follows:

  • Alaska - $7,469
  • West Virginia - $6,813
  • South Dakota - $6,733

The study also found that healthcare spending has increased by 17 percent since 2013 in the United States.

For a look at the entire study, click here.

