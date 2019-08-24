Henrico enters 2019 hoping to check final box

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Gerald Glasco is entering year seven as Henrico’s head football coach, and has certainly put his fingerprint on the program. After struggling before his arrival, the Warriors have earned playoff berths in five straight seasons and are coming off of their best campaign in two decades.
2018 saw Henrico finish 10-2 (the team was one game short during its regular season after having a game cancelled due to weather), and advance to the state quarterfinal. The win total marked the most for the program since the 1999 season, when the Warriors played in the state championship game.
“I think it boosts everyone up on the team because we haven’t had success like this in a long time,” said junior center Pfeniox Brown.
Glasco says the team has better numbers than he’s had during his entire tenure at Henrico. He adds that the success of the team shows that student-athletes can get a great education and thrive on the football field at the school.
As for that 1999 team, those Warriors fell in the state title game, but Glasco has his eyes on finishing the job.
“That year, they played for the state championship. They came up short,” the head coach recalled. “We don’t want to do that. We want to get there and win it.”
Glasco does not shy away from the Warriors’ overall goal. Not only do they want it for themselves, but players and coaches have watched other area teams take home state championships during the course of this past decade, and they’d like to add their program to the list.
"The area is accustomed to having a state champion now for the last seven years, so that’s what we’re up against. It’s not easy, but that’s just the standard in central Virginia and that’s what we want to do.
Ask the head coach, and he’ll tell you that Henrico is its own biggest opponent, and if a young Warriors team can stay healthy and take the coaching, last year’s success could be just the beginning.
“The sky’s the limit, for real,” said Brown. " Reach the state championship, 15-0 in December, but 1-0 every week."
Henrico opens its 2019 season on Thursday at Meadowbrook.
