DMV Connect services coming to Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - For anyone in Hanover that’s been having trouble getting to the DMV, the DMV is coming to Hanover.
DMV Connect will be at the Hanover County Government Complex on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
DMV Connect is a new service and outreach program that serves those who may not be able to travel to a DMV office. There are five teams throughout the state.
The program will be at Chenault-Weems Building in the conference room.
DMV Connect is able to provide all services except vital records, testing and printed titles.
