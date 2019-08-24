Crews pull truck, boat from water

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie fire crews pulled a truck, trailer and boat out of the water Friday evening.
Dinwiddie Fire and EMS posted to its Facebook page that they were called to the Public Boat Landing on Chesdin Lake Road just before 6:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle in the water.
When crews arrived, they found an unoccupied pickup truck and boat trailer completely submerged in the water at the boat ramp.
With the help of a tow company, the truck, trailer and boat were all removed from the water.
No injuries were reported.
Dinwiddie officials did not say what led to the vehicle being submerged.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.