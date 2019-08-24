Crews pull truck, boat from water

Crews pull truck, boat from water
Dinwiddie fire crews pulled a truck, trailer and boat out of the water Friday evening. (Source: Dinwiddie Fire and EMS - Facebook)
August 24, 2019 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 10:23 AM

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie fire crews pulled a truck, trailer and boat out of the water Friday evening.

Dinwiddie Fire and EMS posted to its Facebook page that they were called to the Public Boat Landing on Chesdin Lake Road just before 6:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle in the water.

When crews arrived, they found an unoccupied pickup truck and boat trailer completely submerged in the water at the boat ramp.

With the help of a tow company, the truck, trailer and boat were all removed from the water.

No injuries were reported.

Dinwiddie officials did not say what led to the vehicle being submerged.

At 1812 hrs last night county fire units were dispatched to the Public Boat Landing on Chesdin Lake Road for the report...

Posted by Dinwiddie Fire & EMS and Dinwiddie Emergency Management on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.