Board member hosting town hall on Henrico schools, family needs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Fairfield district representative on the Henrico County School Board will host a town hall to discuss ways to improve support for school and family need in eastern Henrico.
Henrico Schools superintendent and the Henrico county manager will also be attending, along with other leaders and administrators with the district.
The meeting will address the following topics:
- Academic performance and achievement gaps.
- Addressing perceptions and inequities in Henrico County Public Schools.
- Understanding parents’ challenges and needs.
- Identifying resources to support families and students at home and at school.
Anyone from the public is invited to attend. The town hall will be held at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sept. 1 from 4-6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.