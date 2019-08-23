Swimmer struck by lightning in Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, N. Car. (WWBT) - A swimmer was struck by lightning Friday in the Atlantic Ocean in Kitty Hawk, N, Car.
The Kitty Hawk Police Department said it was called to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail where the victim was found and treated on the scene for a lightning strike.
The victim, who was identified as a 23-year-old man, was at the beach with some friends and was transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.
His condition has not been released.
