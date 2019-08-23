SUV slams into porch in 2-vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering from injuries after the car she was driving crashed into a porch on Richmond’s southside.
Officers responded at 9:15 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue at 30th Street.
Police said a Jeep 4x4 was traveling eastbound when a Cadillac CTS SUV traveling westbound made an improper turn onto 30th Street.
The Jeep crashed into the Cadillac and was sent off the road and slammed into the porch of a house. The female driver of the Jeep was injured and was eventually taken to the hospital by someone who came to pick her up.
The driver of the Cadillac was charged with failure to yield and driving on a suspended license. Police do not believe speed was a factor in this crash.
However, speed is an issue RPD is aware of out on Semmes Avenue. So far in 2019, approximately 400 speeding tickets have been issued.
In May, a group of homeowners gathered along Semmes protesting the drivers who speed down the busy road.
Richmond police have placed digital speed displays along Semmes in the past reminding drivers about the 30 mile per hour speed limit.
Starting Aug. 26 and running through Sept. 13, RPD’s “Back-to-School Blitz” will be in effect, with special attention to the 27 RPS elementary schools, in an effort to keep students safe as the new school year begins.
“We are focusing on elementary schools because that’s where we have the most pedestrian traffic,” said Special Operations Division Lt. Edward Capriglione. “Our presence serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and travel at the reduced speed limits. These young students deserve to have a safe trip to and from school.”
Police said there would be a focus on Semmes Avenue for the blitz due to Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts located there.
