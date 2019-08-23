Shelter dog with cancer treated to ice cream party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dog with terminal cancer at Richmond Animal League got his live his best life for a day.
Bebe took a car ride with the windows down to a Petco, where he had his run of the place, and came home with a load of goodies.
Bebe has less than two years left to the live after being diagnosed with melanocystic neoplasm, a form of melanoma.
RAL said Bebe is a calm, well-behaved pup that acts more like a cat and is hoping to place him a home soon to get him out of the shelter, which is causing him a lot of stress.
In order to make his limited time more special, Bebe got some treats, chews and a toy from Petco. But the big surprise came with an ice cream party and four dog-safe flavors for Bebe and his caretakers to enjoy.
The rescue said he didn’t like the cherry on his ice cream cone, but he ate everything else - ice cream, sprinkles, waffle cone.
RAL said is expects to have a home for Bebe soon.
