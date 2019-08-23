Shelter dog with cancer treated to ice cream party

Bebe has less than two years to live after his cancer diagnosis, but Richmond Animal League wants to make his limited time special. (Source: Richmond Animal League/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | August 23, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:47 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dog with terminal cancer at Richmond Animal League got his live his best life for a day.

Bebe took a car ride with the windows down to a Petco, where he had his run of the place, and came home with a load of goodies.

Bebe has less than two years left to the live after being diagnosed with melanocystic neoplasm, a form of melanoma.

RAL said Bebe is a calm, well-behaved pup that acts more like a cat and is hoping to place him a home soon to get him out of the shelter, which is causing him a lot of stress.

In order to make his limited time more special, Bebe got some treats, chews and a toy from Petco. But the big surprise came with an ice cream party and four dog-safe flavors for Bebe and his caretakers to enjoy.

The rescue said he didn’t like the cherry on his ice cream cone, but he ate everything else - ice cream, sprinkles, waffle cone.

RAL said is expects to have a home for Bebe soon.

