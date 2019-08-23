Richmond police give 50 backpacks to human trafficking victims

By Tamia Mallory | August 23, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 1:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will donate 50 backpacks from Operation Underground Railroad to young victims of human trafficking.

Operation Underground Railroad is a non-profit which assists governments around the world in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children.

The backpacks contain comfort items for the victims, including personal hygiene products, non-perishable foods and coloring books.

“We deal with at least a few cases of human trafficking a week and the issue is often underreported,” said Special Investigations Division Captain Emmett Williams. “Our goal is to provide victims a safe space once they have been rescued, but many of them don’t have a single item in their possession. This donation will hopefully help calm them in the aftermath.”

