Richmond police conducting ‘Back-to-School Blitz’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is conducting a “Back-to-School Blitz” in an effort to keep students safe as the school year begins.
The three-week traffic enforcement and safety initiative will take place from Monday, Aug. 26 until Friday, Sept. 13.
There will be increased patrols around Richmond schools, with special attention to all elementary schools, especially before and after school.
Trailers with digital speed displays across the city and message boards will also be on display at two different schools a week.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.