Patrick Henry Road closed in Ashland through at least Monday
(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 23, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 4:21 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A “utility issue” has closed East Patrick Henry Road in Ashland.

VDOT reported the closure is between Woodside Lane and I-95 and that the road will be closed at least through Monday.

It has not specified what prompted the closure.

Alternate routes are as follows:

Detour from Route 54 East: Take I-95 South to Route 802 Lewistown Road East to Route 657 Ashcake Road / Peaks Road to Route 301 North to Route 54 West

Detour from Route 54 West: Take Route 301 South to Route 657 Peaks Road / Ashcake Road to Route 802 Lewistown Road West to I-95 North back to Route 54 East

To remain up-to-date on road closures and traffic conditions, visit VDOT’s website.

