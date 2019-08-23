Patrick Henry Road closed in Ashland through at least Monday

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A “utility issue” has closed East Patrick Henry Road in Ashland.
VDOT reported the closure is between Woodside Lane and I-95 and that the road will be closed at least through Monday.
It has not specified what prompted the closure.
Alternate routes are as follows:
Detour from Route 54 East: Take I-95 South to Route 802 Lewistown Road East to Route 657 Ashcake Road / Peaks Road to Route 301 North to Route 54 West
Detour from Route 54 West: Take Route 301 South to Route 657 Peaks Road / Ashcake Road to Route 802 Lewistown Road West to I-95 North back to Route 54 East
To remain up-to-date on road closures and traffic conditions, visit VDOT’s website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.