News to know for Aug. 23: Strong storms; Train derailment injures dozens; Free back-to-school vaccines, physicals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here, along with rainy weather.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and strong storms.
Strong storms with heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado are possible during the afternoon and evening.
More than 20 people have been injured in a light rail train derailment in California.
Authorities say 27 people were injured as a result of a collision between a passenger and maintenance train.
The incident remains under investigation.
A back-to-school clinic is being held in Richmond on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 400 East Cary Street.
The Richmond City Health District is offering vaccines and physicals needed for school-entry.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s shot records and insurance card, if they are insured. People who are uninsured are also welcome to attend.
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on the city’s south side.
An adult male was found dead in a home in the 2000 block of Albany Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation.
The process gets underway next month with two public information meetings scheduled for Sept. 9 at New Bridge Learning Center auditorium from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 at Glen Allen High School from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information on Henrico’s redistricting process, click here.
A Hermitage football coach and former L.C. Bird athletic director has been charged with embezzlement.
Chesterfield police said David W. Bedwell, 48, of Powhatan, used school purchase orders at L.C. Bird to buy approximately $5,000 of equipment that he took with him when his employment ended.
Bedwell was charged with two counts of embezzlement. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond.
“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” - Rumi
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.