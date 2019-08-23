Man arrested for fighting over parking spot in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man was charged with aggravated assault after fighting over a parking spot.
Police responded to the 9200 block of Quioccasin Road for an assault on April 28 just before 11:30 a.m.
The victim reported getting into an argument with Derrick M. Holmes, 36, over parking, which became physical.
Holmes reported mutual assault between him and the victim.
Officers told both parties how to obtain warrant. The reporting victim obtained a warrant from the magistrate.
