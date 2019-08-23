Homeward, City of Richmond request input on homeless strategic plan

Homeward, City of Richmond request input on homeless strategic plan
Homeward and the City of Richmond are requesting input from the community on creating a strategic plan that reflects the needs and interest of residents.
By Tamia Mallory | August 23, 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 12:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Homeward and the City of Richmond are requesting input from the community on creating a strategic plan that reflects the needs and interest of residents.

Homeward is the support and planning agency for homeless services in Richmond.

In 2018, the City of Richmond contracted with Homeward to create a strategic plan addressing homelessness in the City.

[ Data reveals success of homeless services in Richmond ]

Community members can fill out the survey online.

The survey will be open through Aug. 29.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.