Homeward, City of Richmond request input on homeless strategic plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Homeward and the City of Richmond are requesting input from the community on creating a strategic plan that reflects the needs and interest of residents.
Homeward is the support and planning agency for homeless services in Richmond.
In 2018, the City of Richmond contracted with Homeward to create a strategic plan addressing homelessness in the City.
Community members can fill out the survey online.
The survey will be open through Aug. 29.
