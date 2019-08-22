State agency urges consumers to avoid ‘V8’ supplement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A supplement being promoted for male sexual enhancement may be making people sick, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) says.
Three people in the Richmond area have suffered low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) after taking the pills, known as “V8," according to VDACS.
Symptoms include: irritability, anxiety, shakiness, hunger, profuse sweating and/or a racing heartbeat.
“Anyone experiencing severe hypoglycemia should seek immediate medical attention,” VDACS said in a news release on Thursday. “Individuals and healthcare professionals should contact one of Virginia’s three Poison Control Centers at 800-222-1222 about adverse events and side effects to products.”
VDACS says preliminary lab analysis has identified compounds within the pills that could result in severe hypoglycemia.
“VDH, VDACS, the VCU Poison Center and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services are collaborating on this investigation,” the VDACS news release said.
