Search for missing fishermen to be suspended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After almost a week of searching thousands of nautical miles, the hunt for two missing fishermen off the coast of Florida will be suspended.
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Mark Vlaun made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 22 saying that the search would end at sundown, but said that the maritime force will continue to remain vigilant.
Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, both firefighters, were last seen setting off on a boat Friday, Aug. 16 from Port Canaveral.
The Jacksonville Fire Department, which has also been searching for the two men, will also call off the search.
"The Coast Guard, when we suspend a search, we never stop operating. The Coast Guard remains, and we will remain ready, relevant, responsive, and we will have cutters underway tomorrow. We'll have aircraft underway, as we operate globally 24/7, 365 around the world,” U.S. Coast Guard Commander Mark Vlaun said.
Officials believe the firefighters boat could be as far north as New England based on currents.
The organization 1-800-BoardUp is offering a $10,000 immediate cash reward for anyone who finds the two missing men. For more information on the organization, please click here.
