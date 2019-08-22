Richmond police investigate double-shooting in Fulton Hill neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a double-shooting in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.
Police were called Wednesday around 9 p.m. to the 4400 Block of Fulton Street for the report of a possible shooting.
When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old and a man in his 40s both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.
Police said the 18-year-old was shot outside, while the man in his 40s was shot inside his home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
