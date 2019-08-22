Richmond Christian cancels 2019 football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Christian has cancelled its 2019 football season, head coach Immanuel Jenkins told NBC12 on Wednesday.
The move was made due to low player turnout, making the Warriors the latest of a handful of teams across the state that have had to cancel seasons during the course of the last two years. The program also had several players leave to play at different schools, making it even more difficult to field a full roster.
Richmond Christian played its first year of varsity football in 2015, turning heads and making the VISAA Division IV state playoffs, falling to Roanoke Catholic in the semifinals. The Warriors saw numbers decrease each season thereafter and were winless in 2018.
Prior to Wednesday’s news, the Warriors were slated to play a full schedule, beginning with King & Queen this coming Friday night.
Jenkins says he hopes to revive the program for a schedule in 2020, but said it will take a lot of promotion and recruitment within the school to get things up and running again.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.