Police search for missing man who didn’t show up for meeting with friend
John Castello (Source: Chesterfield Police)
August 21, 2019 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 8:02 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

John Castello, 33, of the 1100 block of Kingsport Lane, was supposed to meet up with a friend Tuesday evening. When Castello did not show up, his friend called police.

Police describe Castello as a white male, 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a blue star tattoo on his right forearm.

Officials said he may be driving grey 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate WPZ-8581.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

