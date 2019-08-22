Petersburg police search for missing 34-year-old man

Keith Grant (Source: Petersburg Police)
August 21, 2019 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 10:03 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Police said Keith Grant was last seen at 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Springs Drive on Wednesday.

He is described by police as a black male, 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Grant was last seen wearing a dark colored flannel shirt, jean shorts,and blue and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

