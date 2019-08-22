Officers respond to reported shooting, find man dead in house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on the city’s south side.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Albany Avenue just after noon for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival an adult male was found dead inside the house.
Police said there is not on-going threat to the neighborhood.
Several people who live in the neighborhood said they came home to find a large police presence on the street. Many said the neighborhood is being redeveloped and that new homes are expected to be built there in the future.
The name of the man who died has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.