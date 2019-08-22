News to know for Aug. 22: More storms; Kitten massacre investigation; 2 wounded in Fulton Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finally, it is Thursday, and the weekend is almost here.
Thursday’s forecast is mostly to partly sunny, with scattered storms and showers likely in the evening.
An isolated strong storm is possible, with heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two kittens were reportedly thrown out of a truck’s window and died.
Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon “about an unknown make or model, older small pickup truck, primer grey in color driving eastbound on Jefferson Highway (Rt33) in the area of the reservoir throwing kittens out the window.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.
Richmond police are investigating a double-shooting in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.
Police found an 18-year-old and a man in his 40s both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 4400 block of Fulton Street on Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Petersburg police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.
Police said Keith Grant was last seen at 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Springs Drive on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.
Hopewell City Council has voted to burn a shopping strip in Hopewell.
The burning is part of a controlled training exercise that will be conducted by the city fire department.
The cost of burning down comes with a $250,000 price tag.
