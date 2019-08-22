4-month-old boy, woman in need of medication reported missing

The Greensville County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old woman and a 4-month-old boy are missing. (Source: Greensville County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 21, 2019 at 9:06 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:06 PM

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old woman and 4-month-old boy are missing after being seen getting into a silver Mercedes with a New Jersey license plate.

Doris Hollie Blanchard, 34, and Perry Dennis Seeley, 4 months, were last seen at 5:15 p.m. at Bapp’s Slip-in in Jarratt.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a black dress pushing a blue stroller with the baby inside. She left Knights Inn around 4:30.

The sheriff’s office said she has multiple mental issues and hasn’t had her medication in two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.

