Hopewell City Council votes to burn down ‘Colonial Corner’ shopping center

HOPEWELL Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday, Hopewell City Council voted unanimously to demolish the crumbling Colonial Corner shopping center as part of a controlled training exercise that will be conducted by the city fire department.
The 7-0 decision was made after initial efforts made by the property owner to salvage the shopping center failed.
The cost of burning down the structure will come with a $250,000 price tag.
Hopewell Planning Director Tevya Griffin told council that the property owner has agreed to let the city fire department burn it down.
While no hard date was given as to when the strip could come down, a formal agreement will be drafted between the city and the property owner who has agreed to pay $60,000 to clean up the site after initial plans to salvage the structure failed.
The city plans to have an official agreement written by the next city council meeting in September.
The property owner has also agreed to cover the costs of removing small traces of asbestos.
Residents in the area say they can remember when the windows of shopping strip weren’t boarded up nearly a decade ago.Courtney Collins said she used to visit the shopping center frequently with her family as a kid.
“I remember going over there with friends and family, and it’s kind of like a good memory,” said Collins. “We used to throw darts with family and friends.”
Chunk Johnson said he’s lived in Hopewell all his life and is sad to see the current condition of Colonial Corner Johnson wishes more could have been done to re-invest in the property.
“You could build anything right there. There’s a lot of space right there - you can do anything with it,” said Johnson.
Other residents say that the building has been an eyesore for years and want it gone.
“If the city is not willing to invest in it...I don’t see it going anywhere positive right now," said Dwayne Givens.
