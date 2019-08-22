GRTC names new CEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has named a new CEO after a year-long search.
Julie Timm, a Hampton Roads native, was unanimously chosen to become the sixth CEO and first female CEO in GRTC history.
Timm comes from working three years as the Chief Development Officer for Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority and Regional Transportation Authority in Tennessee.
“I am so excited to be coming home to Virginia and honored for the opportunity to serve the Greater Richmond community. Mobility is an indispensable requirement for how we define our communities and how we connect to housing, jobs, education, healthcare, food and recreation. More importantly, it is an essential element to how we connect to each other. This time of growth and transformation for Greater Richmond opens a valuable window for us to clearly define how we will advance those mobility connections for the prosperity of all the residents of our region,” Timm said.
Her first day will be Sept. 23.
