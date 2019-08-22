GOOD NEWS: Restaurants with perfect inspections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for some good restaurant news!
First up, we’re stopping at the golden arches: McDonald’s, specifically the location at 13170 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Health inspectors have given the fast food restaurant five perfect inspections. The team says they get inspected by not only the health department, but McDonald’s checks in as well.
“It’s a team effort and we also get a lot of support from McDonald’s that keeps our standards really high,” operations supervisor Bruce Turner said.
Next up, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken on West Broad Street in Richmond. The franchise has locations in 12 states, but this is the only location in Virginia. They’re known for their fried chicken.
The restaurant’s last three inspections have been perfect.
And finally, a revisit to what used to be Captain Buzzy’s Beanery; in May, the restaurant was having some problems, but it looked closed when NBC12 visited.
The shop was bought by the Colgroves. The couple just opened the shop this month under a new name: The Riverbend Coffee Company.
