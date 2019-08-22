Former L.C. Bird athletic director charged with embezzlement

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A football coach at Hermitage High School has been charged with embezzlement from his time at L.C. Bird High School.
Chesterfield police said David W. Bedwell, 48, of Powhatan, used school purchase orders at L.C. Bird to buy approximately $5,000 of equipment that he took with him when his employment ended.
Bedwell was employed as the schools athletic director at the time and was hired as the head football coach at Hermitage High School in Henrico this season.
Bedwell was charged with two counts of embezzlement. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond.
The equipment was located and returned to L.C. Bird High School.
Henrico County Schools issued a statement regarding Bedwell saying, “The school division’s central office administrators are gathering facts and assessing the available information. It would be inappropriate for anyone to speculate or issue further comment at this time.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.