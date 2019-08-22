First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and strong PM storms Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for heavy rain and a few strong storms Friday afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of central VA in the *marginal* risk of severe weather. That is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale and all the counties that are shaded in green:
Heavy rain will be likely during the late afternoon and evening, especially south of I-64. Gusty winds will also be possible with a few strong storms.
Here is what the radar could look like around 7 p.m.:
If you have outdoor plans Friday evening, make sure you have a plan B to get indoors.
Lingering showers and clouds will persist through the overnight and into Saturday morning.
We’ll have updates on the NBC12 weather app and on TV the next couple of days!
